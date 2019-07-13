Google kills Nest app for smartwatches

Since not a lot of people frequently use smartwatches that can control smart home devices, Google has killed Nest apps for both Android as well as Apple watches. Google’s Nest app markets smart home products such as thermostats, smoke detectors and security systems including smart doorbells and smart locks. Its smartwatch app offered a quick way to adjust the thermostat’s target temperature or operating mode. Advising users to uninstall the app, version 5.37 of the Nest app prompts smartphone users with a message that reads — “Nest is no longer supported for Wear OS”, 9To5Google reported.

