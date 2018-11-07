Golf-for-a-cause, a roaring success to benefit Oman’s needy

It was an exhausting day for Stuart Ingram, Graeme Barber, Michael Hall, and PJ Paumard but having won first place in the Jagwani’s Golf for Atta’a Tournament converted the aches and back pains to contagious smiles and jubilant laughter.

The four had been avid golf players but given the opportunity to participate in a tournament for a good cause, they did not hesitate to sign up for this year’s event.

Gathering enthusiasts as well as semi-professional players for years now, the 3rd Edition of Jagwani’s Golf for Atta’a tournament was a roaring success held October 27, 2018, at the Al Mouj Golf Club.

The bi-annual event organised by the Jagwani family is an avenue for Gopal and Niti to spread fun and happiness and support the needs of charity association of Dar Al Atta’a.

A pleasant day to be out in the sun, more than a dozen of teams move from fairway to green doing their best to score an ace. The game, which remained competitive through and through, did not lose sight on the emotional worthiness of the cause.

Niti Hamlai who spearheads the organisation of the game was proud that they are able to support Dar Al Atta’a in its pursuit of providing needed education, health, and housing to children and families who are in need.

This year’s event, she shared, was to show the untiring efforts that have motivated the Jagwani family to support the association from the past 8 plus years.

The team of Hamed al Rumhi, Yousuf al Balushi, Kim Jun and Gopal Jagwani was awarded the 2nd Place while Chris Petty, Elle Petty, Lynn Casey and Andrew Patton got the third place.

The event was sponsored by the Integrated Aviation Services LLC, Al Mirath Petrogas LLC, Hospitality Products & Services LLC, Al Nahda Hotels & Resorts, The Jungle Restaurant, Travel Point LLC & Oman Air.

Dar Al Atta’a is a non-profit, volunteer-based charity association formed in 2002 and formally registered as a charity in the Ministry of Social Development in 2006 that caters to the needy in the Sultanate.