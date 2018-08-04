Goat of Civita

Ingredients for 4 people

The thigh

200 g of kid’s leg, a sprig of rosemary, salt and pepper, 20 g of EVO, ½ clove of garlic.

Method

Combine all the ingredients and cook under vacuum at 64 ° C for 12 hours in the roner.

Shoulder

300 g of goat’s shoulder, 30 g of carrots, 30 g of celery, 50 g of red onion, a bay leaf, 3 sprigs of thyme, 1 clove of garlic, 50 g of EVO, 50 g of white wine, vegetable broth, salt and pepper.

Brown all the vegetables, then add the meat and blend with the white wine, cover with the stock and cook slowly, add salt and pepper.

The carré

8 chops of goat, 20 g of EVO, 1 clove of garlic, 2 sprigs of thyme, salt and pepper.

Cook the ribs in the pan with all the other ingredients, finish baking in the oven for 2 minutes at 180 ° C.

The innards

150 g of liver, 20 g of sweetbreads, 40 g of net, 3 sprigs of thyme, salt and pepper, 200 g of milk.

Keep the liver to soak in milk for 12 hours, then cut into cubes, chop the sweetbreads, season with salt, pepper and thyme, roll up the net, put in a vacuum and cook at 58 ° C for 75 minutes in the roner.

The potato millefeuille

200 g of Sila potatoes, a sprig of rosemary, salt and white pepper.

Cut the potatoes into slices, season with salt, pepper and chopped rosemary, bake at 150 ° C for 60 minutes.

The asparagus

100 g of asparagus, 10 g of oil, 1 g of marjoram, salt and white pepper.

Clean the asparagus, brown them in a pan with EVO and marjoram, season with salt and white pepper.

The cubed beetroot

80 g of beetroot, 50 g of water, 35 g of sugar, 35 g of red vinegar.

Cut the beetroot into cubes and cook with all the ingredients under vacuum for three minutes to steam.

The sweet and sour red onion

80 g of Tropea red onion, 50 g of water, 35 g of sugar, 35 g of red vinegar.

Cut the onion and cook with all the ingredients under vacuum for three minutes to steam.

Composition of the dish

Pour the beet extract into the dishes and on top of this lay the meat, the potato millefeuille, the asparagus, the red onion, the beetroot cubes. To finish pour the Saracena muscat sauce and complete with sprouts and a thread of extra virgin olive oil.

The product

We used to come to Civita to buy goat meat, symbol of the tradition of certain feast days.

This was because of its tender meat, with very little white fat and unmistakable characteristic taste. Goat meat is very similar to lamb, but even more tender and with a more delicate taste. This is why it is sometimes the preferred choice. Goat is still popular especially during the Easter period; sheep’s meat is still used quite a lot in Calabria, present in a variety of recipes resulting from ancient peasant and pastoral traditions. The most popular and tender parts include the leg, shoulder and cutlets. The neck is very tasty, taking longer to cook; the saddle, very meaty and tender, including also the fillet, is always very tender and delicate. The breast is probably the poorest quality cut as a little tougher.

In the Kitchen

The recipe I have chosen for this book is one of the many goat meat based dishes I have made. It is a product I use a great deal in the kitchen as tender, tasty and easy to cook.

There are many goat meat recipes, from the more traditional to the more innovative, depending on the cut and taste. The best cooking methods include roasting, barbecuing or pan-frying. Cutlets are great fried and the lean meat for meat sauces and condiments.

Another important reason why I love goat meat is that it has a high protein content and low calorie content, modest lipid content mainly saturated fats and also a good source of iron and vitamin PP.

This meat should be kept, covered, in the fridge for a maximum of two or three days. If frozen, it can be kept and eaten within sixth months.

The territory

Civita, one of the most beautiful villages in Italy, is situated on the slopes of the Pollino Massif. Surrounded by the most beautiful landscape, it has a wealth of unique artistic treasures, such as the distinctive stone chimney stacks of the houses or characteristic kodra houses», with human faces similar to those of children’s fairy tales. However, Civita is most well-known for the Raganello Gorges, a deep valley with steep walls. There is an old spinning mill (Filanda Filardi) on the way down to the gorges where you can see both manual wool processing and that with hydraulic machines partly in operation.

This path also leads to an old windmill, just before the old section of road that crossed the impetuous torrent with the mysterious and evocative Devil’s Bridge, symbol amongst other things of the village.