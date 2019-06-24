Go green campaign calls to save earth by planting saplings

SALALAH, June 24 – The Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs extended a helping hand to schoolchildren in planting saplings and letting them understand the values of environment through ‘Go green campaign’. The idea was to let the tiny tots understand the environment in an open space and the location – Ain Razat – was the best suited for them, as the children were excited to watch water coming from unknown sources and merging into the Al Falaj, the ancient Omani system of irrigation.

Mohammed bin Awad al Shanfari, Supervisor at the Directorate-General for the Environment and Climate Affairs in Dhofar, called it a good initiative and said he was happy to be part of the World School event which generated good interest from across the communities and saw overall good attendance. All those who were present to attend the event had an opportunity to plant saplings in an open area close to the natural spring and witness some activities performed by the young students. The event theme — Earth is under threat from humanity — kept the participants occupied with the thoughts of the possible harms they were doing to the earth knowingly or unknowingly.

The tiny tots presented beautiful mime and song performances reflecting the beauty of the nature and how the humans were busy trying to recreate it. Furthermore, students and parents enthusiastically took part in the rally highlighting the slogans followed by the saplings plantation.

The event was inaugurated by Dr Sanyo Moosa, Senior Lecturer, Business Administration Department, Salalah College of Applied Sciences. He appreciated the event as “wonderful experience to be with the children, who sounded more realistic in their approach with their presentations and interactions”.

Another participant and mother of one of the students found the event “a fantastic idea to engage the children in interesting activities”.

She called for more and more outdoor activities for schoolchildren to give them real exposure and practical knowledge. “As a parent, I support and encourage such activities and call for more such activities to help build better understanding for environment among our children,” she said.

