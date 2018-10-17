Globally, Oman in top 10 for police services, quality roads

Muscat: The Sultanate figures among the top ten in the world when it comes to various issues such as political stability and security as per the global competitiveness report for the year 2018. Some the key highlights are given below.

Oman is globally ranked 1 out of 100 in the list for terrorism incidence.

On incidents related to organised crime it is ranked fourth in the world and first in the Arab world. Finland (rank 1) tops the list of 100 globally.

Ranked 5th globally for the reliability of police services, first in the Arab world. Finland tops the list globally.

Ranked 8th globally for the quality of roads and first the Arab world. Singapore tops the list globally.

Overall, Oman has improved by 14 places to 47 in 2018, from 61st place in 2017.

The Sultanate also topped the Arab countries in the independence of the judiciary, which assures the fundamental guarantee for the protection of the rights and individual freedoms.

The Global Competitiveness Index (GCI) measures factors that drive productivity to 140 countries around the world based on 12 core categories – institutions, infrastructure, IT adoption

communication, macroeconomic stability, health, skills, product market, labor market, financial system, market size, business dynamism and innovation capacity.