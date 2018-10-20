Global rankings boost for Oman tourism, business

Muscat, Oct 20 – The impressive rankings on the Global Competitiveness Index should give a major boost to the government’s efforts to promote the Sultanate as an all-round tourism and business destination. On the safety front, the key areas that tourists, especially leisure travellers, generally look for are political stability, peace and effectiveness of police services in emergency situations. Oman is among the top 10 out of the 140 countries in each of the above mentioned areas. It has also been impressive vis-à-vis airport connectivity, efficiency of airport transport services and reliability of water supply. Not to forget, the Sultanate is ranked eighth globally for the quality of roads and first in the Arab world.

“These are impressive numbers for any country anywhere in the world. What is important is both private and public sectors should aggressively market these points through all possible media platforms,” said Richard Cooper, an operator in the luxury tourism market. “This industry is very competitive and it generally runs on comparative pros and cons. There are many areas where Oman may not score as well as its competitors, but also there are many areas where the Sultanate is simply the best,” he said. There are many places in the world where tourists are advised against venturing out in public places after sunset because of mugging, wallet snatching or other attacks, said Younis, a senior marketing executive who regularly goes on unguided tours across continents.

“GCC countries are relatively safe and Oman has been figuring regularly in the top must-visit places in the world. These rankings are a prestigious certification,” he said. Referring to Oman, Indian magazine Femina said in a recent report: “Located about three hours away from India lies a quaint, unexplored and beautiful destination in the Middle East called Oman.” Known for its stunning landscape dotted with rippling dunes, ornate mosques, forts, bustling souqs, succulent dates, sunny beaches, age-old traditions, wadis and incredible hospitality, Oman now appears on every traveller’s list.”

“People depend heavily in online reviews and feedback. Even one bad incident can get magnified. These ratings will go a long way in helping both the country and the hotel industry here,” said a senior regional official of a leading hospitality group in Oman. It is not just tourism, the country also performs well on several business and social parameters, thanks to a swanky new international airport and a sprawling Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC).

Vinod Nair