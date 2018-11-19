Global hotel group to launch two new hotels in Oman

Muscat, Nov 19 – Radisson Hospitality AB, part of the Radisson Hotel Group, has announced two new hotel signings in Oman: Radisson Hotel Apartments, Muscat Hills and Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Apartments, Salalah. This brings the group’s portfolio to 84 hotels and more than 20,000 rooms in operation and under development across the Middle East region.

Elie Younes, Executive Vice-President & Chief Development Officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We’re pleased to increase our brand presence across the Sultanate of Oman, in the capital, Muscat, and in Salalah, the country’s second largest city. Historically, Oman has held an important strategic location between Asia and Africa for trading and, with the Sultanate’s diversification strategy today, we see a changing economic landscape — one that will see the total contribution of travel and tourism forecast become 8.9 per cent of total GDP in 2028. We’re proud to see our growth aligned to this positive outlook and delighted to introduce our upscale Radisson brand that delivers Scandinavian-inspired hospitality, as well as reinforcing the presence of our upper midscale Park Inn by Radisson brand.”

Radisson Hotel Apartments, Muscat Hills will be located near the Muscat Hills area and conveniently close to many leisure attractions, as well as the Oman International Exhibition Centre and the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre. Muscat International Airport is 11km away and the hotel apartments will be easily accessible through the main highway, Sultan Qaboos Street.

The property will have 171 upscale apartments made up of studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments. Dining options will include an international restaurant. Leisure facilities will feature a gym and outdoor pool — as well as easy access to Muscat Hills Golf Course. Radisson Hotel Apartments, Muscat Hills will open in Q4 2020.

Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Apartments, Salalah will be strategically located close to Salalah city centre, and just 5km away from the new Salalah International Airport. The hotel will feature 123 serviced apartments made up of studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Facilities will include an international restaurant, lounge, gym and a kids’ area. There will be seven meeting rooms and a pre-function area covering 365sqm. The Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Apartments, Salalah is set to open in Q1 2021.

