Girl guides at beirut leadership forum

The Directorate-General of Scouts and Girl Guides concluded its participation in the 3-day Global Leadership Forum ‘Idea Market’ organised by the Lebanese Girl Scouts Association in the Lebanese Republic, in cooperation with the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts. The participation of the Sultanate’s girl guides in the forum included presentation of a number of programmes, including His Majesty the Sultan’s Cup for Scouting and Guidance Excellence and its objectives, highlighting the educational role of scouting and guiding activity among the youths, activating elements of the scouting and guiding method, in addition to discussing establishment of new innovative projects that meet needs of associations in order to achieve their scouting and guidance mission, with the participation of leaders of girl guides from around the world. — ONA

