German bread dumpling

Ingredients

4 pcs bread rolls (dried, no seeds, no dark bread or rye)

1 whole white Onion

90 gr butter (30gr for recipe, 30 for re-frying / for the mushrooms)

100 ml milk

A small bunch of parsley

1 whole egg

100 gr bread crumbs (made from the dried bread)

20 gr salt

20 gr white pepper

250 gr mushrooms (can be mixed or stick to button mushrooms)

Cooking cream

[It is highly recommended to make the dumplings one day before so they can cool out and rest.]

Methods:

Dumpling preparations

Cut the dried (completely dried) bread rolls into small cubes 1cm x 1cm and place in a large mixing bowl.

Peel the onion and cut into small fine cubes, divide into half and keep one half for the mushrooms.

Place the 30 gr of butter into a pan and add the onion. Sauté till they appear glazed (not brown). Remove from the heat and keep on the side.

Reheat the milk in a pot. Make sure to avoid from boiling. Once warm, drizzle all over the bread cubes.

Add the sautéed onions and give it a good mix with a spatula.

Add the whole egg, salt and pepper to the mix and give it a good stir. If the mixture is too “wet,” add breadcrumbs till it becomes a firm dough. Place some breadcrumbs on a plate so the dumplings will not stick.

Wet your hand with water and start forming the dough into small dumplings. Aim for golf ball size. Repeat till all done.

Bring water to boil and add salt to it.

Once boiling, place the dumplings carefully into the boiling water and allow them to cook.

Once cooked, they will start floating on top.

Reduce the heat. Allow the dumplings to stay a bit in the water and then move to a dried plate or tray and allow to cool off. It’s even better to keep it in the fridge overnight so they are completely rested.

Mushroom-base preparation

Wash the mushroom and cut them to half.

Heat the pan and add the butter.

Add the onion cubes and stir fry.

Add the mushrooms. Season with salt and pepper and keep stirring.

Once the mushrooms are seared from all sides, add the cream. Allow it to become a thick mushroom ragout. Check seasoning and keep warm.

Final Preparations

Take out the dumpling and cut into wedges – one by four.

Place the butter into a pan and allow heat to make it brown and foamy. Once brown and foamy, add the dumpling and give a good stir. Make sure that the dumplings are seared from all sides. They should look golden brown and hot.

Slightly season with salt.

Wash the parsley and finely chop it.

Put the mushroom on to a plate first and allow to cover the base.

Place the dumplings on the mushroom ragout and garnish with the finely chopped parsley.

THE PRODUCT

Growing up with Russian food, the transition to German food which started when I was doing my apprenticeship did not come easy. Despite this, the Bread Dumplings became one of my favourites. In fact, it was was one of the first dishes I fell in love with out of the different German cuisines. Back then, we always make them by hand.

German bread dumplings can either be prepared sweet or savoury. It can also have different fillings from various kinds of meat or vegetables. The versatility of this dish makes it one of the favourites of kids from the Bavarian region. It’s popularity is shared and appreciated all over Europe.

VARIATIONS

While searching for German cuisines, the popular terms you might encounter is Knödel or semmelknoedel. But an interesting variation is the “Serviettenknodel” which are long, sausage-shaped bread dumplings that follows the same cooking technique — boiled in hot water and then sliced. This variation is often traditionally rolled into log shape using a clean kitchen linen but modern preparations just uses plastic wraps to get them into shape. In addition to its ingredients though is a whipped egg whites folded into the dumpling.

Although the nutritional value depends on what kind of ingredients are used, this cuisine is usually rich in protein, carbohydrates and fiber.

Other versions of this recipe include ground liver and in Central Europe, they often prefer cooking it with plums.

Dennis

Kammerzell

Executive Chef

Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara

Chef Dennis previously held the role of Executive Sous Chef for Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, where he managed the operation of of six dining outlets and banqueting. With over 12 years of experience, he has travelled the world, heading up kitchens in luxury hotels in Germany, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Seychelles and the UK. In his current role, Chef Dennis leads a team across three restaurants, which include all-day dining restaurant Sakalan, signature South East Asian restaurant Mekong, and Mediterranean beach bar and restaurant Al Mina.