Georgian envoy’s credentials copy received

MUSCAT: Dr Mohammed bin Awadh al Hassan, Acting Under-Secretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs, received at the general diwan on Monday a copy of credentials of Vakhtang Jaoshvili as non-resident ambassador of the Republic of Georgia to the Sultanate. Dr Al Hassan welcomed the ambassador, wishing him success in his tour of duty as his country’s ambassador to the Sultanate. He also wished the bilateral relations between the Sultanate and Georgia permanent progress and growth to enhance the joint interests. The meeting reviewed relations between the two friendly countries and means of promoting them in various fields, as well as discussing issues of common concern. The Georgian ambassador said his country welcomes Omani tourists. He affirmed that his country spares no efforts to facilitate the visit of Omani tourists without visa to enter the Republic of Georgia. The meeting was attended by officials from the Foreign Ministry. — ONA

Related