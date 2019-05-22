GED exams begin today

MUSCAT: The second semester (first attempt) examinations of the General Education Diploma (GED) for the academic year 2018/2019 will begin on Thursday. A total of 47,570 students are taking the exams this year in 377 centres in all governorates of the Sultanate. The exams will end on June 16. The ministry has prepared four centres for the marking of exam papers at the Directorate-General of Education in the governorates of Muscat, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah and Al Dakhiliyah. — ONA

