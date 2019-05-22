Local 

GED exams begin today

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The second semester (first attempt) examinations of the General Education Diploma (GED) for the academic year 2018/2019 will begin on Thursday. A total of 47,570 students are taking the exams this year in 377 centres in all governorates of the Sultanate. The exams will end on June 16. The ministry has prepared four centres for the marking of exam papers at the Directorate-General of Education in the governorates of Muscat, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah and Al Dakhiliyah. — ONA

You May Also Like

115 Omani physicians join General Foundation Programme

Oman Observer Comments Off on 115 Omani physicians join General Foundation Programme

ROYAL CAVALRY WINS RACE IN DUBAI

Oman Observer Comments Off on ROYAL CAVALRY WINS RACE IN DUBAI

Several agricultural locations to be quarantined in Oman

Oman Observer Comments Off on Several agricultural locations to be quarantined in Oman