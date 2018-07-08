GED examination results tomorrow

Dr. Madiha Ahmed Al Shaibania, Minister of Education, approved the final results of the General Education Diploma (GED) examinations and its equivalent for the “first sitting” of the academic year 2017/2018.

The indicators for the general education diploma showed that the number of applicant students in the government schools reached 41575. The success rate that has been achieved is 83.92% and the GED System for private schools (bilingual schools) is 1103, in which 93.45% of students passes the exams successfully.

Around 40 students from the Royal Guard of Oman technical college (Bilingual) applied for the General Technical Education certificate with 100% success rate.

The number of students who applied for general education and Islamic Sciences Diploma is 177 students and all achieved success. The success rate of the General Education Diploma (Special Education) attained by 64 students was 96.77%.

The individual results will be available from 2:00 pm tomorrow through SMS service via Omantel and Ooredoo. The result can be attained by sending the seat number via SMS to 90200 later in the day the grades will be available on the educational portal.

Students can also check with the Directorate General of Education in their respective governorates to obtain their transcripts as of Thursday, July 12th, 2018.

Students wishing to apply for “re-correction” for their exams can apply through the e-education portal and later print out the form and take it to the directorate general in their governorate. Application will be accepted from July 10th to 16 and no further application will be accepted after the mentioned period.