GCC NOCs approve decisions for sports development

MUSCAT, April 9 – The Presidents of GCC National Olympic Committees approved the decisions of the 88th edition meeting of the Presidents of GCC National Olympic Committees. The meeting which concluded in Muscat on Tuesday approved several decisions.

The first decision was the implementation of the resolution of the GCC Supreme Council Summit in its 36th convocation held in Riyadh in 2015 relating to the vision of the King of Saudi Arabia regarding volunteering work. All the Olympic committees to nominate their staff to review the volunteering work prior end of April month.

The second recommendation was proclamation of the GCC Dispute Resolution Authority to be based in Bahrain. The Authority consists of a board of directors composed of the secretaries general.

The meeting forwarded a decision for activation of youth and sports GCC’s Olympic Games sports with enhancing sports field in the education courses and subjects. Another decision was to eliminate physical illiteracy eradication.

Another decision was the formation a combination team comprised by Oman Olympic Committee and Kuwait Olympic Committee to prepare a vision draft of joint sports cooperation in the GCC countries.

Also, staging a GCC league for elite clubs in sports games and to honour the staff of sports field in different GCC countries. On international cooperation, the GCC meeting approved the joint ties between the GCC and Jordan. It emphasised the continuation of cooperation in the field of sport between the GCC and both Jordan, and Morocco. Also, the meeting requested to held a meeting soon with Morocco.

The next decision was to appoint the OOC, Kuwait Olympic Committee and the General Secretariat to coordinate the duration of the third edition of GCC Sports Games, the third edition of Gulf Beach Sports Games and the Sixth Women’s Games and all to be held in Kuwait.

The GCC Secretariat will coordinate with United Arab Emirates which will host the 32nd meeting Presidents of the National Olympic Committees at GCC. The exact duration and venue will be decided later.

OCC chairman thanks participants Earlier in his speech, Shaikh Saif al Hosni, OOC chairman, thanked the presidents of the GCC National Olympic Committees for attending the summit in the Sultanate.

“I am absolutely confident that this high-profile meeting would help to enhance the sports and Olympic movement in the GCC countries.” Al Hosni said.

“Sports is an important tool to develop the youth of the GCC countries. It promotes a healthy life and fitness. In addition, this joint work is an effective tool to strengthen the bonds of communication and interaction between peoples of our countries and the entire world,” OCC chief added.

“There are a number of important topics being discussed, which has been prepared by the members of the Council and the GCC General Secretariat over the past days and which would contribute to developing and sustaining joint sports work in the GCC countries. We are all looking forward to reaching appropriate and constructive decisions that would help the region excel in sports. The ultimate goal is to achieve our ambitions and aspirations and meet the ambitions of all athletes in the GCC countries,” the OCC chief concluded.

The General secretariat of GCC speech was delivered by Dr Adil al Zayani from the General secretariat of GCC on behalf of Dr Abdul Latif al Zayani. He stated that the sports in GCC countries is getting the right support from the top level and the huge infrastructure is a clear indication for the sports development in the region. Also, he mentioned the achievements registered by the GCC sportspersons as the stepping stones for further development in the field.