GCC must embrace Circular Economy

The chemical industry in the Arabian Gulf region must embrace the Circular Economy, which if correctly leveraged can generate huge economic and environmental benefits, said speakers during the 9th GPCA PlastiCon taking place in Dubai during March 14-15, 2018.

Stakeholders would need to work together to increase the circularity of plastics by making sure that plastic waste is adequately recovered and that it does not end up in landfill or in the environment. The industry would also need to develop its innovation capabilities and work closely with regulators to formulate the right framework for plastic waste management, build an adequate infrastructure and adopt world-class standards, speakers said.

Ahmed Omar Abdulla, CEO, Borouge, and Chairman, GPCA Plastics Committee, opened the event with Abdulrahman al Fageeh, EVP — Petrochemicals, SABIC, delivering a keynote address on the role of plastics in a circular economy.

Abdulla said, “More and more, polymer producers are strongly advocating commitment towards plastics circular economy which anticipates that plastics do not end up in our oceans or landfill, but rather contribute to an effective after-use economy. Governments in the GCC and around the world should start to enforce the policy of plastics circular economy to be a driving force in the efforts to enhance plastics sustainability.”

