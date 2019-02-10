Fury at HIV data leak in conservative Singapore

Rico has lived with HIV for almost a decade, confiding in only a small number of people in socially conservative Singapore. Last month, he got a phone call saying information about his condition had been published online.

Rico was one of 14,200 people whose HIV status, name and address were dumped on the internet by an American man who is believed to have obtained the confidential data from his partner — a senior Singaporean doctor.

The 31-year-old said he was frightened that “the leaked information may change people’s perception of me.’’

While Singapore is modern in many ways, observers say social attitudes have not progressed at the same pace as economic development and are often highly conservative.

Those in Singapore with HIV — the virus that causes Aids — have long complained of prejudice. Campaigners say the negative reaction to the data breach has highlighted the stigma.

A human resources manager working in the hospitality industry was quoted in local paper the Straits Times as saying she would sack any of her staff if their names were among those published.

Foreigners with HIV were for many years not allowed to set foot in Singapore at all. In 2015, authorities lifted the ban on foreigners with the virus making short visits but those seeking to work in Singapore must still pass a test.

The leak, which involved the data of 5,400 Singaporeans and 8,800 foreigners, has caused widespread consternation.

Sumita Banerjee, executive director of NGO Action for Aids (AFA), said people with the virus had been calling up her group in tears.

“One of the main concerns is that employers, friends and family who were not aware might react badly,” she said. Some were afraid of losing their jobs.

According to guidelines from health authorities, there are generally no valid grounds for terminating the services of an HIV-positive employee simply due to their condition.

Singapore authorities say they have rushed to block access to the information dumped online, allegedly by Mikhy Farrera Brochez, although they have warned he could release it again.

Since the leak, local media has reported Brochez was arrested in the United States for allegedly trespassing in his mother’s home, although the case appears unconnected to the data breach. He described reports about him as “terribly nasty and inaccurate.’’ — AFP

Sam Reeves