From June 1, refrigeration trucks must for food transport

Muscat, March 18 – The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has reiterated that the import and export of all agricultural products through the border posts must be in refrigerated trucks from June 1. Violators face a fine of RO 1,000.

The decision by Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries issued in August 2018 prohibits the entry of agricultural products through land ports if trucks are not refrigerated.

The vehicles, to be exclusively used for transporting food and agricultural products, must be equipped with devices capable of maintaining an appropriate temperature for the product and automatic cooling control mechanisms as per the load of the vehicle.

Devices with indicators showing the temperature and humidity should be placed in a prominent position to facilitate reading from outside. The drivers of these vehicles should keep them clean and ensure that the packaging of agricultural products is in a stable and orderly manner that do disturb cooling.

Companies should not mix different agricultural products in a single shipment unless they comply with the requirements — heat and humidity, absorption of odours, sensitivity to cold and allergic reactions. Cooling devices should not be switched off any time as long as the fridge is loaded with agricultural products.

Related