From Bait al Falaj to Seeb to Muscat airport…

An important page in Oman’s aviation history is being written today. There is excitement as we are set to officially see the new airport for the first time in commercial operations. We have seen images in the media and social media but today it is all official, not trial.

We are also saying goodbye to the airport we have seen throughout these decades of modern renaissance. The airport saw the beginning of Oman Air and the routes the national airline covered over the years. The airport has been a witness to the career growth of many, including the youth of Oman who have taken up job opportunities in the sector. Everyone has their special memories etched on their minds about the times they went on those special holidays. How can we forget those special moments when we went to receive guests or relatives?

If not the international flights and destinations, then how about those journeys to Salalah, Fahud, and recently to Suhar?

I remember leaving the car in the hourly parking hoping to go and come back from Salalah the same day, only to realise I could return only the next day. The parking meter was not gentle at all!

The airport in Muscat has always been cozy. Now it is time to experience the new airport.

Do you remember when the airport we are bidding goodbye to was called Seeb International Airport? I remember the time when other airlines such as Gulf Air played a much more prominent role.

The millennium, however, saw the airport receiving no-frill airlines, which are Oman’s own. It’s a hub for Oman Air and Salam Air.

As they say, we must lose something to gain something. Today we make the transition from the current to the new. For millions of tourists who have visited the Sultanate over the years, the airport they have been familiar with will soon be a memory as all the operational activities will be performed at the new airport.

Until today we have been calling the new facility as the new airport. People have been excitedly waiting for this day. After today, we will address the facility as just the Muscat International Airport.

The airport we are bidding goodbye to has performed well. It has constantly seen development. It has played a key role in the aviation history of Oman. What the airport is going through has happened before. Except the fact that the airport was based in Ruwi at Bait al Falaj. The narrow landing strip was a bit tricky for landing and take-off because of its proximity to the mountains. The strong runway, however, was utilised by driving instructors to teach driving.

The runway was prominent until the nineties. Since then, the development the area has gone through has made it just a memory in pictures or anecdotes by people who remember landing in that airport.

Decades before an airport was just enough to land safely and get into a vehicle to reach your destination. But for today’s passengers an airport is expected to contribute every bit to the lifestyle of the passenger. Restaurants are not enough. There is a requirement for lounges, even a spa.

With connecting flights being a part of travelling experience, airports should be entertaining enough to keep the passengers on a happy note until they embark on their next flight. And that could mean a pleasing sight for their eyes, opportunities for retail therapy, reading and resting. Passengers also expect airports to be smart.

So what is that the new airport has for us passengers? Today is the day. But surely, it is going to be a constant journey of pleasant surprises and developments. Passengers grow with the airports they travel through. Make sure you share with us your thoughts.

