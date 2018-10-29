FRiENDi mobile names first female CEO in telecom sector

MUSCAT: FRiENDi mobile, the Sultanate’s first mobile reseller, has appointed Salma Nasser al Maawali as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), becoming the first-ever female CEO of a telecommunications company in Oman.

FRiENDi mobile has gained the confidence of both nationals and expatriates working in Oman over the years and Salma will play a key role in taking the company to its next stage of development with her expertise and innovative strategies.

Salma is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and has a master’s degree in accountancy. Prior to her appointment, Salma was the Finance Director of FRiENDi mobile Oman, where she managed financial planning, engaged in driving the company’s strategy and contributed towards strengthening FRiENDi mobile’s positioning over the last 5 years.

“Being appointed the CEO of FRiENDi mobile Oman is a new challenge that I am honoured to accept. The most powerful force in an organisation is its employees. Having worked with the team for the past years, I am overwhelmed and thankful for the immense support I have received,” said the new CEO.

“FRiENDi mobile is an organisation which has been built on integrity, respect and teamwork. My focus will be to empower the employees, and together set into motion the further growth of the company with new innovative products and services that put our people and customer experience at the heart of everything we do.

Given our resources and enabling our collective perspectives to be put into action, we look forward to the prosperity of us all, the company and its employees.”

FRiENDi mobile offers competitive data and calling rates, with an outstanding customer service in 6 languages coupled with service availability across the Sultanate.

