Fresh tensions at migrant camp in northern Greece

Diavatá, Greece: New tensions erupted on Saturday outside a migrant camp in northern Greece between migrants and Greek police who prevented them from advancing towards the border with North Macedonia. Hundreds of migrants from camps elsewhere in the country gathered outside the Diavate camp near Thessaloniki after anonymous social media posts over recent days claimed that human rights groups stood ready to assist migrants in crossing into North Macedonia and on to other EU states.

After two coaches left the area on Saturday morning, taking some of the protesting migrants to other camps in northern Greece, a group of the 800 remaining migrants threw stones at policemen, who responded with tear gas, an AFP photographer on the spot said. On Friday, the migrants — among them families with small children — had tried to break the police cordon and security forces used tear gas and stun grenades. Also on Friday, around 200 migrants occupied the Larissis central train station in Athens, shouting “Saloniki” (Thessaloniki) and “Germany”. They had bought tickets to Thessaloniki, intending to also travel to the Diavata camp but authorities stopped the train. — AFP

