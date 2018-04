PARIS: Shares in France’s LVMH rose over 5 per cent to record highs in early trading on Tuesday after the Louis Vuitton owner posted better-than-expected sales growth in the first quarter, helped by thriving Chinese appetite for luxury goods.

The upbeat start to the year for LVMH, the industry’s biggest company and parent to brands like Christian Dior and Moet & Chandon, sets an encouraging tone for peers at the start of their reporting season. Luxury goods firms benefited from a strong rebound in Asian demand last year, a momentum that has shown little signs of fading.

“Despite the concerns about the toughening comparable basis in the luxury sector, we believe that LVMH’s results confirm the ongoing strong underlying trends in the market,” analysts at Berenberg said in a note.

— Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...