Framed reflection of Omani women photographers launched

Women always bring a different touch, mostly soft, romantic and imaginative, to their photos and this is very apparent in the 9th Omani Female Photographer’s Exhibition held at the Photographic Society of Oman (PSO) headquarters inaugurated Monday, October 15.

Coinciding with the Omani Women’s Day celebration, the special exhibition highlights the visions, ideas, and aspirations through a framed reflection of women photographers in the country.

The exhibition was opened by Dr Rawiya al Busaidia, Minister of Higher Education and include 62 works by 46 Omani photographers.

These works were selected by a special committee out of the 650 photos submitted from 219 participants.

The selection committee focused this year on portrait, abstract, conceptual, nature and silent life photography.

Along with the exhibition, a number of workshops and lectures will be held by the Omani photographers to the new members and people interested in the field. The participants will also enjoy a field trip that will expose them to other knowledge related to photography.

The exhibition is a clear testament to the unlimited innovation and capability of women photographers. Through their photos, they helped introduce Oman to the world.

The 9th Omani Female Photographer’s Exhibition opened October 15 and will run until the end of the month.