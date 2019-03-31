Four killed as thousands protest at Gaza-Israel border

GAZA CITY: Five rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel, prompting Israeli tanks to respond by firing on Hamas posts early on Sunday, hours after a massive Palestinian protest along the border between Israel and Gaza.

The rocket attack and Israeli response did not cause any casualties, according to the Israeli army and witnesses in Gaza.

The Israeli tanks fired at Hamas posts in the central Gaza Strip and east of Gaza City, witnesses said.

Tens of thousands of Gazans earlier gathered at the Israeli border to mark a year since protests and clashes erupted there, but fears of mass bloodshed were averted after late Egyptian-led negotiations.

Four Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire, one during a demonstration ahead of the main rally and three 17-year-olds in clashes later on Saturday, the health ministry in Gaza City said. Another 316 Gazans were wounded.

But fears of a repeat of similar protests and clashes to those that saw more than 60 Palestinians killed on May 14, when the United States transferred its Israel embassy to Jerusalem, did not materialise.

Israel deployed several thousand troops along the border, with the anniversary coming at a sensitive time ahead of its April 9 elections.

Egypt tried to mediate between Israel and Gaza’s rulers Hamas to rein in violence.

Hamas officials say an understanding was reached that would see Israel ease its crippling blockade of Gaza in exchange for the protests remaining calm.

Tens of thousands gathered at five protest points along the frontier but the vast majority stayed away from the border fence.

East of Gaza City, small groups of young men approached the fence and sought to break it multiple times but were forced back by Israeli tear gas and live fire.

An Egyptian security delegation visited the protest site east of Gaza City, as did Hamas leaders Ismail Haniya and Yahya Sinwar.

Israel’s army said around 40,000 “rioters and demonstrators” had gathered in spots throughout the border.

It said grenades and explosive devices were hurled at troops, who responded “in accordance with standard operating procedures”.

Protesters were marking the first anniversary of often violent weekly demonstrations in which around 200 Palestinians and an Israeli soldier have been killed.

At least 50 Palestinian children have been killed in Gaza since the protests began, charity Save the Children said.

In the run-up to the anniversary, long-time mediator Egypt had shuttled back and forth in a bid to avoid major bloodshed.

Senior Hamas official Bassem Naim called on Saturday’s protest “a very important message” that thousands had gathered “peacefully to raise their voice against aggression and the imposed siege on Gaza”.

In February a United Nations probe said Israeli soldiers had intentionally fired on civilians in what could constitute war crimes. Two million Palestinians live in Gaza, crammed between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean.

Analysts highlight desperate living conditions and lack of freedom of movement as driving forces behind the protests. Israel, which has fought three wars with Hamas, has blockaded the enclave for more than a decade, and Egypt often closes Gaza’s only other gateway to the outside world. — AFP

