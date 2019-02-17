Forum on oil sector labour from tomorrow

MUSCAT, Feb 17 – A first-of-its-kind forum with a focus on topics relating to the work environment in Oman’s oil and gas sector will be held here on February 19 and 20. Organised by SASLO Legal Training Centre (SLTC) in association with Omani Society of Petroleum Services (OPAL), the forum will be held at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Qurum. “The oil and gas sector has its own challenges when it comes to understanding and applying the provisions of labour law,” the organisers said. The forum will bring together all stakeholders of the oil and gas sector — employees, employers and workers representatives — to share their respective experiences, views and challenges with the objective of creating a healthy dialogue among parties.

“Each version of this annual forum will attempt to address different approaches to labour law and activities related to employees through work in one of the vital sectors such as oil and gas, contracting, tourism, logistics, finance, etc,” said Chairman and Founder of SASLO Said bin Saad al Shahry.

There will be international speakers from the Federation of Trade Unions in Bahrain and Kuwait, besides experts from the local industry and Oman Society for Petroleum Services.

Important recommendations shared at the forum will be compiled and shared with the appropriate authorities in Oman, as well as published in the media and important periodicals.

The keynote address will be delivered by Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The forum will showcase six local speakers from oil and gas sector companies, Ministry of Manpower, General Federation of Oman Trade Unions and its members. Three overseas speakers will present papers on international and regional best practices.

Among the speakers are Abeed al Buraiky, former Tunisian Minister and Trade Union

Expert; Salem al Ajmi, President of Kuwait Workers Association; and Hasan al Halwachi, General Secretary of General Federation of Bahrain Trade Unions.

“The forum will have ample scope for participant involvement in the panel discussions,” the organisers said in a statement.

The Labour Forum is planned as an annual event. In the subsequent years, it is intended that the focus will shift to other emerging sectors such as tourism, healthcare, logistics, construction, etc.

