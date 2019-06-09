Former OFA chairman enters fray for OOC chairmanship

MUSCAT: Sayyid Khalid bin Hamed al Busaidi announced through his Twitter account his candidacy for the chairmanship post of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) for the remaining term of the OOC board of directors. The former OFA president will compete for the post with Shaikh Saif bin Hilal al Hosni, Acting Chairman of Oman Olympic Committee, who also had officially announced his candidature for the same position last month. Sayyid Khalid’s announcement came half an hour prior to the deadline for filing of the nominations for the chairman’s post.

The General Assembly approved OOC’s electoral regulations, amendments made to the OOC Statutes and the conditions for the nomination of sports personalities to the OOC board in the last Annual General meeting on April 18. The Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) has scheduled the date of the General Assembly and the elections for chairmanship post on July 25 at 11:00 am. Sayyid Khalid bin Hamed al Busaidi was the chairman of Fanja Sports Club from 1988 to 1991. He became the first elected Oman Football Association (OFA) chairman in 2007 and he had quit in 2016.