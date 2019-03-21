Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic Institute visits State Council

MUSCAT: Dr Khalid bin Salim al Saidi, Secretary-General of the Council of State, received the 40th Diplomatic batch of the Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic Institute on Thursday.

Dr Khalid bin Salim al Saidi spoke about the evolution of the Shura march in the Sultanate.

He said that, “The Council of Oman building is a gift to the nation, following the issuance of Royal Decree by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. It is a national landmark and a significant milestone in the Shura march of Oman, which has continually progressed under the leadership of His Majesty since its initiation in the early eighties.

The edifice displays the rich characteristic of Omani architecture, having distinctive Islamic features and yet expound modern hi-tech equipment to optimise the value of the Council’s work. It has given a boost to forward-looking vision of His Majesty, which clearly perceives on placing the Sultanate in an esteemed position of having unique level of state institutions. The nation will hold deepest acknowledgement for the high level of consolidated legislative output that is generated here.”

Abdullah bin Saleh al Buraiki, Assistant Secretary General for Media and Public Relations and Altaf bint Omar al Marhoon, Assistant Secretary General for Information and Research Centre at the Council were present during the occasion.

