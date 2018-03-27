Foreign Ministry Secy Gen holds talks with Singaporean foreign minister

SINGAPORE: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry, met at the Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday with Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Singapore.

The two sides exchanged viewpoints on promoting the good bilateral relations between the Sultanate and Singapore.

They also touched on regional and international issues of common concern between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by officials at the Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs while it was attended from the Omani side by Zakriya bin Hamad al Saadi, Consul General of the Sultanate in the Republic of Singapore and the delegation accompanying Sayyid Badr. — ONA

