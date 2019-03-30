Flock launches email and calendar for businesses
Flock, the instant messaging service provider last week unveiled its new Flock Email and Calendar for businesses that will now support internal conversations with clutter-free app interfaces. The company said in a statement that the Flock Email comes with interesting features that include desktop app, threads, integrated video conferencing and anti-virus. Flock calendar, on the other hand, comes with support for shared calendars, meeting reminders, multiple calendars and meeting scheduler.