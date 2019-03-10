Flight services in Salalah affected after runway closure

Muscat: Following an incident that took place on Sunday afternoon, flights from and into Salalah Airport has been disrupted.

“One of the aircraft landing into Salalah had a tyre burst that led to the runway closure,” reported Oman Airports and added it is working with the strategic partners to make sure the speedy and safe return to normal operations.

Oman Air has announced the cancellation of operations from Salalah until further notice and while SalamAir announced the cancellation of flights OV003/04 for Sunday.

FlyDubai and Qatar Airways have also announced the cancellation of their respective flights.

The screens for flight announcement were showing all flights cancelled, said our correspondent in Salalah.

A passenger at the airport confirmed the flight cancellations and said the passengers were told to go home and wait for updates.