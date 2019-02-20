Five centuries of organ and orchestral music

ROHM’s magnificent pipe organ comes alive as renowned Muscat organists, along with European colleagues and orchestral musicians, take the audience on a fascinating journey from the Italian Renaissance into the twenty-first century.

Opening with Antonio Valente’s sixteenth-century Torch Dance, the programme ventures through the seventeeth and eighteenth centuries with gorgeous classics from Bach, Vivaldi’s sparkling Concerto for Two Organists and Two Orchestras and Handel’s lofty Organ Concerto with Choir.

Highlights from the nineteenth and twentieth centuries include Edward Elgar’s Reinventing Bach and a rare perfomance of Jeanne Demessieux’s beautiful Poème pour Orgue et Orchestre.

Sir George Benjamin brings the programme into the twenty-first century with a modernist re-imagining of Récit de Tierce en Taille, a magnificent work commissioned for the BBC’s Last Night at the Proms.

ROHM’s splendid organ and orchestral concert will be held on one night only – Sunday February 24 at 7:00 pm. For information and booking, visit www.rohmuscat.org.om

