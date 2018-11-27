Fitch team visits State Council

Muscat: A delegation from the Fitch Foundation visited the State Council on Tuesday to see the economic performance of the Sultanate as part of the Foundation’s programme to evaluate the credit position of the Sultanate annually.

The delegation was received by Dr Said bin Mubarak al Mahrami, member of the Economic Committee of State Council and Altaf bint Omar al Marhoon, Assistance Secretary-General of the State Council for Information and Research Centre Affairs.

The meeting touched on a number of issues related to the legislative process and the role of Majlis Ash’shura in relevant legislations relating to economic, financial and coordination matters between the council and the government, as well as exchanging viewpoints on the role of the public sector in the economy. — ONA

Related