Fishing of sea cucumber banned for a year

MUSCAT: Dr Fuad bin Jaafar al Sajwani, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, has issued a decision 2018/69 AD prohibiting fishing, possession and circulation of the sea cucumber.

Article 1 prohibits the fishing of sea cucumber in all Omani fishing waters for one year from the date of implementation of this order.

Any type of handling of the sea cucumber is prohibited, whether by sale, purchase, transportation, storage or export during the embargo period.

Article 2 stipulates that fishermen, individuals, establishments and companies holding quantities of sea cucumbers prior to the issuance of this decision shall register with the

Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, and the fisheries departments in the governorates within a period not exceeding 30 days from the date of implementation of this decision.

Following which the permits will be issued and the quantities and must be disposed of all quantities registered within a period not exceeding four months from the date of the implementation of this resolution.

