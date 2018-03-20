Muscat, March 20: The first commercial flight to land at the new airport, Oman Air’s WY462 flight arriving from Najaf, Iraq, has landed safely at the new Muscat International Airport at around 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday. The flight was received with traditional water cannon salute.

“We are so proud to be here and experience the operations of the new Muscat International Airport. I am glad to live the moment with Oman Air first commercial landing on the new Airport,” said a passenger traveled on the first flight to Muscat new airport from Najaf.

Meanwhile, last flight from the old airport departed at around 3.3o pm on Tuesday. Last flight from the old airport, flight No WY153, has taken off to Zurich.

Share on: WhatsApp