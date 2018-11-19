Fire drill conducted at Bayan College
MUSCAT: A fire drill was conducted at Bayan College campus to spread awareness about safe evacuation during emergency situation. Fire drills ensure that people exit the building in a timely fashion and know their team’s designated meeting area, which helps the rescue effort in the event an employee is unaccounted for during an actual emergency. The wardens of each floor actively participated and made sure that all people evacuated safe before they left the premises to the assembly point.