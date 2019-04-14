Finding the relationship between law and medicine

MUSCAT: As part of the 2nd Royal Hospital International Conference, a medical responsibility seminar on ‘The law and medicine’ was held under the patronage of Shaikh Dr Ishaq bin Ahmed al Busaidi, Chairman of Supreme Court at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The two-day seminar was organised by the Royal Hospital, represented by the Legal Department.

About 500 participants of multidisciplinary medical staff, judges, members of public prosecution, academics, lawyers, legal advisors, participants from government and private universities and colleges attended the seminar.

The seminar aimed at raising legal awareness among the medical practitioners and community members, as well as finding a legal relationship between the law and medicine.

Khalfan al Mantheri, Director of Legal Department of the Royal Hospital and head of the organising committee, stressed on the importance of the legal relationship in medical services and practising the profession and its ethics.

Through 12 working papers, the seminar discussed a number of legal topics including liability arising from practising medical and paramedical professions, medical errors and the conditions for legal protection, obligations of doctors and paramedical professionals towards patient under the sharia and law, justical application for medical responsibility, medical compensation, the importance of developing special medical courts, the role of public prosecution and judges in cases of medical liability and others.

