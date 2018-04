The Royal Horse Racing Club organised the 19th and final race of the national horse racing season at the Al Rahba Racetrack in the Wilayat of Barka on Saturday. The race saw the participation of 174 horses from various governorates and wilayats of the Sultanate and was held in the presence of a large crowd of horse racing fans. The final race included 9 rounds 6 of which were dedicated to pure Arabian horses and 3 rounds for hybrid horses.

