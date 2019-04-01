Fighting human trafficking a joint responsibility

MUSCAT: The Sultanate has endeavoured, since the beginning of the blessed Renaissance, under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, in enacting laws, legislations and regulations which safeguard human rights and protect their dignity.

This was stated by Shaikh Abdullah bin Shuwain al Hosni, Chairman of Oman Human Rights Commission (OHRC) at a seminar on “Human Trafficking: Concept and Practice,” which began on Monday.

The seminar was organised by OHRC in cooperation and coordination with the National Committee for Combating Human Trafficking (NCCHT).

The seminar was attended by experts and specialists on human trafficking from the US Embassy in Muscat, NCCHT, the Ministry of Social Development, Public Prosecution, Royal Oman Police (ROP) and General Federation of Oman Trade Unions (GFOTU), among others.

Al Hosni said: “Combating human trafficking is a joint responsibility, based on cooperation and coordination between several internal and external bodies. Thus, the Sultanate has endeavoured to coordinate with relevant international bodies and organisations to establish controls and procedures which limit this phenomenon. It is also working on developing rehabilitation programmes for victims to help them integrate into the society, in addition to conducting awareness campaigns and preparing studies and researches on this aspect. “The organisation of this seminar comes within this framework,” he added. In his opening speech, American expert Donald Buchner of NCCHT, spoke of the objectives of this seminar, coordination with relevant international bodies and organisations to combat human trafficking, preparation of studies and research on this aspect, training of specialists from various institutions, and efforts to reduce this crime, and eliminate the causes.

The first day addressed a number of themes. Nasser bin Abdullah al Riyami, Assistant Attorney General, spoke of the concept of human trafficking and the protocol to prevent, punish human traffickers.

In the second theme of the seminar, Marwa bint Hassan al Balushiyah from the Ministry of Social Development, spoke of Dar Al Wefaq House and its role in helping the victims of human trafficking and the role of the Department of Family Protection.

In the third theme, Kabir Barwani from the US Embassy spoke of the report of the US Department of State on human trafficking issues and the mechanism used in preparing it.

The seminar also witnessed an interaction of participants and numerous interventions by human trafficking experts. — ONA