Fiat Chrysler recalling 965,000 vehicles over excess emissions

WASHINGTON: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will recall about 965,000 gasoline-powered vehicles in the United States and Canada that do not meet emissions standards and will replace their catalytic converters, officials said.

The recall, reported earlier by Reuters, was prompted by in-use emissions investigations conducted by the Environmental Protection Agency and in-use testing by Fiat Chrysler as required by US regulations, the agency said.

EPA said it will continue to investigate other Fiat Chrysler vehicles that are potentially noncompliant and may become the subject of future recalls.

The recall covers nearly 863,000 US vehicles and 103,000 Canadian vehicles, Fiat Chrysler said.

The recall includes 2011-2016 Dodge Journeys, 2011-2014 Chrysler 200s and Dodge Avengers, 2011-2012 Dodge Calibers and 2011-2016 Jeep Compass/Patriots.

Fiat Chrysler said in a statement the EPA announcement “has no safety implications. Nor are there any associated fines.”

The automaker said testing of vehicles on the road showed a deterioration in the performance of the catalytic converters. The company declined to estimate the cost of the recall, only to say it had accounted for the costs in the fourth quarter of 2018.

“The issue was discovered by FCA during routine in-use emissions testing and reported to the agency,” the company said. “We began contacting affected customers last month to advise them of the needed repairs, which will be provided at no charge.”

Its US-traded shares were down nearly 1 per cent. — Reuters

Related