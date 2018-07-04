Fee on some baggages at airport

MUSCAT: Starting from July 15, the Oman Airports Management Company (OAMC) will impose fees on some kinds of baggage handled and loaded manually at Muscat International Airport and Salalah Airport. The decision has been made in order to reduce the number of baggages which cannot be handled by luggage handling devices because of their size, weight or quality which may suffer loss or damage during the handling process. The procedure also aims at enhancing the efficiency of the ground luggage services provided through Omani airports and in line with the international systems. Fees will be imposed on baggages that cannot be handled by the scanners. In addition to this, some bags will be excluded from the new law adopted internationally, including children’s trolleys, wheelchairs for disabled and certain types of special baggage.

