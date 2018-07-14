Fed emphasises ‘solid’ US economic growth

WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve pointed to “solid” US economic growth during the first half of the year in its semi-annual report to Congress, where it also reiterated that it expected to continue to raise interest rates gradually.

It is the Fed’s second submission to lawmakers since Chairman Jerome Powell took the helm of the Fed in early February. He is scheduled to answer questions on it before lawmakers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Details of the 63-page report were consistent with the Fed’s current outlook detailed at its policy meetings, which is that strong economic growth and low unemployment require rate rises but that a lack of severe inflation pressures means they can remain gradual. Financial markets were little moved following the release of the report.

“Over the first half of this year, overall economic activity appears to have expanded at a solid pace,” the Fed said, adding that the economy continues to be supported by favourable consumer and business sentiment, past increases in household wealth, solid economic growth abroad, and accommodative domestic financial conditions.

As such the Fed “expects that further gradual increases” in interest rates would be appropriate as it strives to continue to nurture an economic expansion that is now the second-longest on record.

The Fed said that the Trump administration’s package of tax cuts had likely contributed to a rebound in consumer spending from a sluggish start to the year and will likely provide a moderate boost to economic growth this year.

The relatively rosy picture of the US economy was also referenced by Powell in an interview on Thursday in which he said he believes the US economy remains in a “really good place” with recent government tax and spending programs set to boost gross domestic product for perhaps three years.

The Fed has raised interest rates seven times since it began a tightening cycle back in December 2015. — Reuters

