Features of Oman expo kicks off in Seoul

Seoul: The “Features of Oman” exhibition opened its doors to visitors in the Korean capital Seoul on Wednesday. The one-week exhibition is organised by the Sultanate’s embassy in the Republic of Korea. The exhibition includes more than 50 photos that reflect different aspects of the environment and nature of Oman, including mountains, caves, valleys, deserts, beaches, high-rise castles, various tourist facilities, heritage and cultural features and features of the modern Renaissance.

The exhibition highlights the Sultanate’s map, strategic location, and information about it. Mohammed bin Salim al Harthy, the Sultanate’s ambassador, to the Republic of Korea said in his opening speech “This exhibition comes within the framework of the Embassy’s public diplomacy program entitled “Welcome to Oman.” The aim is to introduce the Sultanate historically and culturally.

It also aims at highlighting modern aspects of Oman, tourism promotion and to strengthen the existing cooperation between the Sultanate and the Republic of Korea.” For his part, the Head of the Korean Heritage Authority said in a speech that the exhibition “Features of Oman”, which includes many information and pictures, will contribute to the Korean public’s knowledge of the Sultanate and strengthen the various cooperation relations existing between the two friendly countries. — ONA