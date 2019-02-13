Fanja to face Mirbat, Majees take on Sur in HM Cup semis

Muscat, Feb 13 – Nine-time winners Fanja will face Mirbat and three-time champions Sur meet Majees in the semifinals round of the His Majesty’s Cup football championship. The Oman Football Association (OFA) held a draw ceremony of the semifinal knockout stages round on Wednesday at its headquarters at the Seeb Stadium. Fahad al Raisi, Director of Sports Development and Welfare at Ministry of Sports Affairs, was the chief guest in presence of OFA officials and representatives of the qualified clubs. The first leg matches of the semifinal will take place on March 6 while the second leg matches will be played on March 17.

In the quarterfinal stages, Sur held Seeb 1-1 in the first leg match while the second leg match ended with goalless draw. Sur made it to the last-four stage on away-goal advantage. In the second quarterfinal, despite Sohar’s 1-0 victory in the second leg, Fanja sealed the semifinal spot also on away-goal advantage in their 3-2 first-leg win. Mirbat reserved their position to semifinal after a 1-0 win against Al Musannah in the first leg while the second leg ended in a 1-1 draw. Majees booked their place in the semifinals of the coveted cup after a narrow 1-0 win over Al Oruba while a goalless draw was the result in the second-leg match.