Fanja storm into HM Cup quarters

MUSCAT, Oct 9 – Nine times champions Fanja emerged a comfortable 5-2 winners over Oman Club to reserve a spot in the quarter finals of the His Majesty’s Cup late on Monday. At the Seeb Stadium, Fanja were in full flow with a big presence of their fans. Sessi was the star of the match as he scored four goals, while Ahmed al Hinai netted the first goal for Fanja. Mashal al Farsi and Washinton scored the two goals for Oman Club. Fanja’s comprehensive victory puts them among the favourites to go further and lift the coveted title. The current edition of the HM Cup in its quarterfinal will feature tough competitions between the qualified clubs including: Majees, Sohar, Al Oruba, Seeb, Sur, Al Musannah, Mirbat and Fanja. The draw of quarterfinal of HM Cup will take place on Wednesday at the Oman Football Association headquarters in Seeb Stadium.

