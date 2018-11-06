Fanja, Mirbat notch crucial HM Cup quarterfinal first-leg wins

MUSCAT, Nov 6 – Fanja drew first blood against Sohar beating them 3-2 in their HM Cup quarterfinal first leg match at the Sohar Sports Complex on Tuesday. Fanja’s Ahmed al Hinai started the proceedings scoring the opening goal of the game in the 25th minute and helping his team take the lead.

Sohar’s equaliser came through Said Obaid in the 39th minute and that really set the game up for both the teams. In the second half, Sohar looked like a different team as they showed great intent to find the breakthrough second goal. Empoyo netted an own goal and that Sohar in the lead. The Fanja players started to reorganise their lines thereafter and the Brazilian player Douglas brought the match back to square one as he netted the team’s second goal and equaliser in the 61st minute.

In the 67th minute, Al Abd al Noufli shot home the winner as Fanja won 3-2 and earned the advantage going into the home leg game. Mirbat down Mussanah On the other hand, Mirbat’s star Yousef al Saadi netted the winning goal in the first leg match against Al Musannah at Seeb stadium. With this victory, Mirbat earned a crucial away going into the home leg match. The second leg match will take place on December 4 and 5. Mirbat will take on Al Musannah and Al Oruba will play against Majees on December 4. Sur will meet Seeb while Fanja will face Sohar on December 5.

