Falling walls forum to begin in Berlin today

Berlin: Falling Walls global conference will begin in Berlin on Thursday. Two Omani students who qualified from the local edition of the competition, which was organised by The Research Council (TRC) in May this year, are taking part in the event. Balqis bint Sultan al Rahiliyah from the International Maritime College Oman, who developed a project that makes fuel from biological waste, and Sara bint Saleem al Batraniyah, a student of the University of Nizwa, who developed digital farm project, will be representing the Sultanate in the Falling Walls Lab competition along with 100 winners from across the world. They will attend the international conference, which is held as part of the fall of the Berlin wall anniversary. The third edition of the Falling Walls Lab competition was organised by The Research Council in May this year in collaboration with the non-profit Falling Walls Foundation with the participation of 151 entries covering a number of specialisations. Twenty of these projects were shortlisted out of which two projects qualified for the international competition.

