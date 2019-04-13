Falaj al Sudairieen Village, the nature’s bounty

YANQUL: The Wilayat of Yanqul in the Governorate of Al Dhahirah is well-known for its many agricultural villages, towns and suburban sprawl, with more than 70 villages and townships scattered over its vast area, long valleys and towering mountains.

Falaj al Sudairieen Village, located about 14 kilometres from the centre of the Wilayat of Yanqul, is one of the villages noted for various kinds of agricultural crops, where people are keen to take care of these crops for their livelihood.

“The most important agricultural crops grown in the village are garlic, onions, wheat and corn, besides different varieties of date palms and fruit-bearing trees including bananas, citrus and legumes.” Mohammed bin Khamis al Sudairi from the village told Oman News Agency.

The village derives its name from its falaj, which irrigates these agricultural crops. It is an inexhaustible falaj that supplies water

throughout the year and has been maintained by the government.

Falaj al Sudairieen Village is characterised by moderate climate, natural beauty and green farms, the features that attract tourists from within and outside the wilayat.

The village houses a number of ancient monuments — the agricultural Kuthab area, the remains which are still present, an archaeological tower with its remains at the top of a mountain overlooking the village, and traces of an old fort for the villagers in the vicinity of the mosque.

The village has witnessed development in various fields as it is connected to a paved road from the centre of Yanqul. Modern houses are also found in the village, which is connected to a network of internal roads with a walkway at the entrance to the wilayat, in addition to two schools, one for boys and the other for girls.

Falaj al Sudairieen Village has a number of public councils (majlis) where various social events are held and which functions as a meeting point for all the villagers. — ONA

Related