Fahd to open Muscat airport

MUSCAT: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and in coincidence with the Sultanate’s celebrations of the 48th glorious National Day, His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, will preside over the opening of Muscat International Airport on Sunday (November 11). Muscat International Airport includes a passenger terminal with a capacity of 20 million passengers per annum, a 4-km long runway, a 103-metre-high air control tower and a building for air cargo. — ONA

