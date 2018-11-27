Fahd receives ARADO delegates

Muscat: His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, received heads of the delegations, taking part at the 18th conference of the Arab Administrative Development Organization (ARADO) of the Arab League, on Tuesday.

The conference was organised, in cooperation with the Ministry of Civil Service under the theme “The Role of Arab Governments and Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals 2030,” and was hosted by the Sultanate.

After Sayyid Fahd welcomed the guests, he reviewed the Omani experience under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. HH Sayyid Fahd said, “The Omani Government attaches top priority to achieving the sustainable development goals with their social, economic and environmental aspects through implementing a number of policies and programmes that aim at ensuring continuous development of the administrative systems, laws and gradual transition to e-government. It is done also through the continuous assessment of the structure of the state institutions to ensure that they keep pace with the rapid developments taking place in the world nowadays”.

Sayyid Fahd pointed out that the Sultanate is moving ahead with its plans to support scientific research, promote innovation and entrepreneurship, develop education and training and rehabilitate its cadres to reach a knowledge-based society that enhances the competitiveness of the Omani economy. Sayyid Fahd also stressed the importance of this conference in enhancing optimum investment of natural and human resources and joint cooperation that promotes the Arab economic growth.

Conversation during the meeting reviewed the themes of the conference, which aimed at sharing views, ideas and discussing the best possible means that enable the Arab countries to achieve the sustainable development goals 2030.

The heads of delegations thanked the Sultanate for hosting the conference and its good preparation, which would contribute to reaching many prospective outcomes. They also hailed the positive role played by the Sultanate to ensure the success of the Arab work. They also expressed their utmost thanks and gratitude for His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. They also praised many achievements made in the Sultanate in all fields under the wise leadership of His Majesty the Sultan. The meeting was attended by Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service. — ONA

Muscat: Participants in the 18th annual conference of the Arab Administrative Development Organization (ARADO) themed “The Role of Arab Governments in Achieving Sustainable Development Goals 2030” sent a cable of thanks and gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

In their cable, they expressed their utmost thanks to the Sultanate’s government for the warm welcome and generous hospitality. They pointed out that the conference witnessed presenting and discussing a set of theoretical and practical themes that aim at contributing to stimulating governments and public administrations in the Arab countries for utilisation of their potentials and capabilities towards adaptation with requirements of globalisation for improving status of Arab economies that achieve sustainable development goals 2030.

The participants concluded their cable by praying to Allah the Almighty to perpetuate stability, growth and progress on Oman, and grant His Majesty good health, wellbeing and a long life. The 18th annual ARADO conference concluded in Muscat on Tuesday with participation of a large number of officials in government institutions, private sector and civil society organisations from various Arab countries. — ONA