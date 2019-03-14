Facebook restores services after global outage

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it had restored service to its main app and Instagram, after the world’s largest social network suffered a major outage that frustrated users across the globe for about 24 hours. The company also said it was considering whether to refund advertisers for lost exposure due to the problems, which Internet outage trackers showed affected users in Europe, Japan, North and South America. Media reports earlier said millions of users were affected, and thousands took to Twitter on Wednesday and Thursday to complain under the hashtag #facebookdown.

