Expired cakes sold to school canteen?

A Court of First Instance in Oman issued a judgement against the three accused for violation of Consumer Protection Act no. 66/2014 and its executive regulations. They were convicted and fined RO4,200.

As per the details, the Department of Consumer Protection in Izki received a letter that a school canteen sold the cake products with no expiry dates mentioned. Some of the products were expired too.

It was also found that a set of products had different expiration dates than what was mentioned in the carton boxes.

Some of the packages did not contain product expiry details while other products had the validity dates mentioned in a removable label.

The products were seized and the appropriate actions were taken to trace the suppliers or the companies that sold those products to the to the canteen.

On completion of the investigations, the case was transferred to the Department of Public Prosecutions in Izki, who referred the accused to the competent court. The verdict was handed down by the Court of First Instance Bazaki convicted three accused of providing the consumer with incorrect information about the goods. The punishment of the third defendant with a fine of RO200. The judgment also confiscated the seized items for destruction.

The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) calls upon all merchants and suppliers to abide by the provisions of the Consumer Protection Law and its executive regulations and to abide by transparency and credibility, and to refrain from propaganda and false and misleading advertising when promoting goods and services

