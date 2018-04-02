Experts discuss mathematics and operations research

MUSCAT: The International Operations Research and Applications Conference, organised by the Oman Mathematical Committee at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), kicked off on Monday at SQU under the auspices of Sayyid Dr Adham bin Turki al Said, Assistant Professor at SQU.

The ceremony was initiated by Dr Magda bint Talib al Hinaiyah, Director of Self-Learning Centre for and Chairman of the Omani Committee for Mathematics.

She said that the conference will host a number of experts from Iran, Germany, Italy, Australia, China and India, to discuss the latest developments in operations research and the most important applications. A number of stakeholders in the field from inside and outside the Sultanate also participate in the forum to exchange thesis and experiences.

The conference includes 21 working papers, including 10 papers from outside the Sultanate and 11 from within the Sultanate and the number of attendees is about 80.

In addition, a presentation was submitted on the research of operations and the fields in which they are applied, such as the industry, storage and goods sector, as well as transportation and aviation, reflecting the importance of operational research as one of the branches of applied mathematics.

Dr Adham bin Turki al Said, said that the presentation included the opening of the relationship between the solutions offered through the improvement of the work of institutions in the logistics sectors and link between the networks and the enhancement of competencies are all issues directly affect the logistics business. — ONA

Share on: WhatsApp